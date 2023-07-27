This year will mark the 55th Annual Eli Barron Invitational at the Madisonville Country Club, taking place August 5 and 6, 2023.
“This is probably one of the biggest tournaments in West Kentucky and probably the state as far as individual tournaments,” Joey Clayton, Co-Owner of Madisonville Country Club said. “We use PGA rules, and I mean it’s probably the biggest solo play. We have had people come in from all over, I mean California, Tennessee. These guys take vacations to get here and practice all week long leading up to the weekend.”
On both days, the championship flight will compete from the gold tees for the Ches Riddle Sr. trophy as the winner of the championship. All others will play from the blue tees and will be flighted after Saturday’s round.
“We’ve got about 200 players, we can get as high as 210 which is what we usually cut off at for the weekend,” Clayton said. “We’ve got several returning champions coming back this year. Local favorites this year, Lee Riddle has been really hot, Chad Audas is another favorite.”
There will be a complimentary practice round Friday, available from 7a.m.- 4p.m. Players may bring their own carts for no charge. It is encouraged to call the Pro Shop for tee times, cart rentals and all additional information.
On Friday night, August 4, there will be a complimentary cocktail party with hors d’oeurves at 7p.m. for all those participating. For non-playing MCC members it will cost $20. On Saturday night there will be a complimentary dinner and party with entertainment starting at 7p.m. For non-playing MCC members it will cost $25.
Tee times will be morning and afternoon both days, with official times posted on-site.
According to Clayton, “registration is still open if you can get something in by early next week, we have a few spots we can fill in here and there”
Carts are not included with your entry fee, however those participating are welcome and encouraged to bring their own carts at no additional charge. There are a limited amount of rental carts that will be available for $35. Please call the pro shop, 270-821-3700, for more information or to register.
