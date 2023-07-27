This year will mark the 55th Annual Eli Barron Invitational at the Madisonville Country Club, taking place August 5 and 6, 2023.

“This is probably one of the biggest tournaments in West Kentucky and probably the state as far as individual tournaments,” Joey Clayton, Co-Owner of Madisonville Country Club said. “We use PGA rules, and I mean it’s probably the biggest solo play. We have had people come in from all over, I mean California, Tennessee. These guys take vacations to get here and practice all week long leading up to the weekend.”