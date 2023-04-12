After a 13-day hiatus, the Dawson Springs Panthers returned to the baseball field on Monday, falling in a lopsided 15-1 loss to Crittenden County, on the road in Marion. The Panther’s field at the Dawson City Park was destroyed along with the other fields in the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado. Since then the team has utilized Riverside Park, but that field has been unplayable this year.
The Panthers managed to keep things close through most of the game. After three innings, while trailing 2-0, senior Christopher Jones led-off the bottom of the third with a hard hit grounder to left. Landon Smiley reached base on a drop third strike, which allowed Jones to advance to third. Bryden Mann then walked to load the bases. A wild pitch would then allow Jones to head home, making it 2-1. The Panthers were unable to capitalize.
The Rockets added one more run in the top of the third to make it 3-1, while holding the Panthers scoreless. They then exploded in the top of the sixth, scoring 12 unanswered runs to take a 15-1 win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.