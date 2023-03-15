The Lady Panthers opened the 2023 season on Monday night, taking one on the chin in a three inning 17-2 loss to Christian Fellowship on the road.
The Lady Eagles opened up with nine runs in bottom the first, then backed that up with five more in the second to take 14-0 lead into the top of the third.
Dawson Springs senior Rachael Young led off the inning with a ground ball single to third on her second pitch. Macy Drennan then reached on a fielder’s choice that sent Young back to the dugout. Tallie Robinson walked. Gracie Barnett sent another shot to the Lady Eagles’ shortstop, which was also mishandled, allowing Drennan to score, but Barnett was thrown trying to reach second.
Christian Fellowship headed into the bottom of the inning with a 14-2 lead and finished the Lady Panthers off with a three run box to take the game in three innings.
Drennan takes the loss. Through three innings she gave up six hits and 17 earned runs while striking out one.
Rachael Young, Ruby Jade Hilt and Natalee Oldham were all scored with a base hit in the contest.
The Lady Panthers continue their season on Friday, traveling to Ballard Memorial.
