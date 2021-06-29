The Madisonville Miners enter the new week winning two of their last three games. The Miners went up to Henderson on Saturday and lost a tough on 9-6, but bounced back at home on Sunday with a 14-9 victory over Paducah.
On the banks of the Ohio River on Saturday, the Miner offense was able to fight back in the middle innings tying the ballgame up at six runs a piece in the seventh. However, Henderson clinched the lead in the eighth and shut the door in the ninth to take the win.
Michael Lindsey was the losing pitcher of record coming in from the bullpen with starter Wyatt Griskey getting the no-decision.
Offensively for Madisonville, Reed Latimer was just a home run shy of the cycle going 3-for-4 with four RBI’s. He almost left the park in the sixth, but the ball hit off the top of the fence in center and got by the Flash centerfielder allowing Latimer to coast into third.
Madisonville came back to Elmer Kelley Stadium on Sunday and gave the fans a mini home run derby with six balls leaving the yard between both teams — five of them by the Miners.
Nick Lallathin earned the win as the starter going 6.1 innings giving up six earned runs on 10 hits.
“We tell the guys to hit the ball hard and good things happen,” Miners head coach Josh Merrill said. “Having centerfield being our short porch helps a lot with balls hit up the middle, so I tell them in batting practice to try to hit it towards centerfield and good things will happen.”
With Madisonville down 3-1 in the third, Justin Ramirez took advantage of the shallow centerfield wall knocking a solo shot to get the Miners to within a run of the lead. After Paducah added another run in the fifth and Ramirez added another RBI with a fielder’s choice, Brennen Hunt blasted a two-run homer to center to give Madisonville a 5-4 lead going into the sixth.
The Miners piled on in the sixth with Freddie Reams driving in two runs on a single and he was able to score when Brennon Williams took the long way out of the ballpark hitting it about 360 feet down the right field line just over the wall for a two-run shot to make it 8-4 Madisonville.
“It was good to see Brennon get his hands out in front and get a hold of one,” Merrill said. “He’s been struggling with that lately, but I’m glad he was able to adjust. I was talking to one of the umpires before he came up and he was saying it would take a big man to hit one out to right and I said that Brennon would be the guy to get that done.”
Paducah was closing the gap in the late innings with Madisonville leading 10-8, but the Miners would put the game out of reach in the home half of the eighth.
Will Cline led off the inning with a home run followed by another run scoring on an error. Then the team’s leader in home runs had get in on the slugfest as Calyn Halvorson blasted a two-run shot to provide Myles Martinez plenty of run support in the ninth.
Paducah added one more run on a home run in the ninth, but Martinez was able to shut the door.
After the final out was recorded, a few of the Chiefs started to exchange words with Martinez, causing the pitcher to toss his glove aside and square up while both teams cleared their dugouts. Fortunately, the umpires were able to quickly separate the two ballclubs before it got out of control.
“There’s been a couple of times this season where the other team started to mouth off at us and try to start something like that,” Merrill said. “It’s great to see the guys have each others’ backs, but I’d rather have our game do the talking for us.”
The Miners will hope to build off the momentum with a trip up to Dubois County to face the Bombers today at 5:30 p.m. Central.
