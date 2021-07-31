After automatically advancing due to the forfeit of Muhlenberg County earlier this week, the Madisonville Miners made the trip to Henderson for game one of a best of three series against the Flash. The Miners will take the series to Madisonville trailing 0-1 after falling to Henderson 7-5 on Friday.
Beau Coffman was saddled with the loss as the starter. He went four innings, giving up five earned runs on four hits while picking up five strikeouts.
The Miners got on the board first in the third inning on a sacrifice fly by Justin Ramirez, but the Flash matched that run in the home-half of the third to tie it up at one.
The Flash then put six runs on the board in the fifth to go up 7-1. The Miners responded with a two-run home run off the bat of Josh Keating to get them back in it with the score 7-3 Henderson.
Madisonville wasn’t completely out of it as Reed Latimer knocked in two runs on a double, but he was left stranded on second as the Miners cut it to a 7-5 deficit.
The Miners tried to rally in the ninth with Garrett Dennis getting on with a leadoff single and Evan Liddie getting hit in the ribs to put the tying run on first, but they were both left stranded as Henderson took the victory.
Game two will be at 6:30 p.m. today at Elmer Kelley Stadium and if the Miners tie up the series, it will go back to Henderson for game three at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
