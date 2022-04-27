After having a breakthrough 9-6 win over Hopkins County Central last Tuesday, Dawson Springs went on to win one of the two games they played in between the rain storms that marred the rest of the week.
Last Friday the Panthers scored a 14-4 victory over Christian Fellowship (3-4) on the road.
Mathew Cunningham was big for the Panthers at the plate. He went 3-for-4 on the night, while Bailey Heaton took the win from the mound. Through four innings he allowed just one hit and no earned runs, striking out 10.
1B: M. Cunningham (3), C. Jones (2), D. Baker (2), B. Heaton (2), C. Morris, L. Smiley, C. Cobb
BB: B. Heaton, C. Jones, L. Smiley, R. Nieters, M. Washburn
On Tuesday Dawson headed to Madisonville to face Madisonville-North. The Maroons scored early and a lot in the contest to take an 11-1 victory in five innings.
The Panthers lone run came in the top of the third inning when Bryden Mann hit a line drive single to left, then scored on a error by the Maroons’ catcher.
Calob Davis takes the loss. In a partial inning he gave up one hit and one earned run while walking three.
1B: B. Mann, M. Cunningham, L. Smiley
BB: B. Heaton, M. Washburn
