Madisonville North Hopkins girls soccer beat Caldwell County Tuesday evening in a big 6-1 win, improving their record to 3-2.
The Lady Tigers got on the board first, but from then on it was all Lady Maroons for the rest of the match.
“This was a big win because it was a district contest,” North Head Coach John Tichenor said. “District games determine the seeding in post season. We came out sluggish and made early mistakes that resulted in us going down 1-0, but we regrouped and played very well the last 60 minutes. The girls do work hard and are very coachable, despite being a young team.”
McKinley Wilson and Kailey Barber both scored two goals, Madison Hill and Ella Knight both scored one goal a piece.
Goalie Kaytee Parish made four saves on the game, allowing one.
“The coaching staff were very pleased after we conceded the first goal. We are very proud.”
Madisonville will host Calloway County this Saturday at 2 p.m.
