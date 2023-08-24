1

Maroons Brylee Baumgardner is seen here fighting for the ball during Tuesday night’s game vs Caldwell County.

 Courtesy of Your SportsEdge

Madisonville North Hopkins girls soccer beat Caldwell County Tuesday evening in a big 6-1 win, improving their record to 3-2.

The Lady Tigers got on the board first, but from then on it was all Lady Maroons for the rest of the match.