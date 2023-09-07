The Dawson Springs boys and girls golf teams took to the course last week at The Cullan at Mineral Mound to compete against Lyon County.
According to Dulin it wasn’t the girls’ best performance.
“The girls had a great learning experience and I have no doubt that they learned from this challenging course and are eager for redemption.”
Maddie Back shot the best for the girls with a 60.
Dawson Springs’ Kolby Crook from the boys team took medalist honors for the afternoon with a round of 38. Crook edged out Lyon County’s Travis Perry by one stroke.
“It was a beautiful day to be out on the course,” Head Coach Melissa Dulin said. “For a course that none of my players have ever played I was very impressed on how they adapted to this beautiful yet challenging course.”
The girls golf team will compete tonight at Mineral Mound.
“We are very excited to play Lyon Co. girls again. I know my girls will rally and give 100% effort on the course.”
According to Dulin the boys have an off week but will be getting a lot of practice this week.
