After heavy rain pummeled western Kentucky Thursday morning, the Madisonville Miners game scheduled for last night against the Muhlenberg County Stallions was postponed due to wet field conditions at Elmer Kelley Stadium.
The game has been rescheduled to Monday, July 12 at 6:30 p.m.
Fans that were going to attend the contest Thursday night were going to be getting in for free as a part of the Madisonville 4th Fest this weekend thanks to the sponsorship of the Madisonville Rotary Club, the Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club and the Madisonville Lion’s Club.
The Miners’ next scheduled contest will be at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Henderson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.