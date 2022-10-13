The Dawson Springs Cross Country team competed in the Daviess County Classic in Owensboro this past weekend.
In the Girls 5K, the Lady Panthers top finisher was Audrey McCoy in 80th place. Fellow teammates Baylee Swatzell finished 81st, Ashtyn Swatzell followed in at 82nd, Abby Ward was 179th, Gracie Harper was 183rd, and Maddie Back finished in 208th for the Lady Panthers.
In the Boys Division 5K, the Panthers top finisher was Tyler Hale at 65th, Ethan Osborn finished in 89th, Michael Faughn finished in 117th, Sean Stallins finished 170th, Lucas Osborn 249th, and Preston Drennan finished in 272nd for the Panthers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.