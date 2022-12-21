The Lady Panthers played in the CCA Warrior Christmas Tournament this week, hosted by Community Christian in Paducah. Dawson Springs lost their opening game to Hickman County 39-64 and where seeded in the consolation bracket.
The Lady Panthers advanced through the bracket to the championship game after defeating Pope County 45-38 and St. Mary 59-45, eventually finishing in sixth place after losing in the finale to Ballard Memorial.
In the fifth place game, the Lady Panthers faced Ballard Memorial in what was a dog fight till the bitter end.
In the First Quarter the Lady Panthers hung with Lady Bombers but by the end of the quarter Ballard Memorial had a six point lead 16-10. Dawson Head Coach Amanda Scott switched some things up in the second quarter and turned the heat up on defense. Her Lady Panthers managed to hold the Lady Bombers to only five points in the second quarter and at halftime Dawson had cut Ballard’s lead to just four at 21-17.
In the second half Ballard Memorial opened up their lead despite the Lady Panthers knocking down some key free throws by going seven of ten from the strip. The Lady Bombers took a 11 point lead going into the home stretch.
Dawson clawed there way back by turning the heat up once more and held the Lady Bombers to only five points in the final period. In the closing seconds of the game, down by one point, the Lady Panthers had a chance at an open three to win the game but missed.
The Lady Bombers won the game 46-45.
Macy Drennan received the Tournament MVP Award for the Lady Panthers team.
‘We came out in the fourth quarter with full court pressure and came within one point with a open three to win but missed” said Coach Amanda Scott “I’m really proud of our girls, they fought hard and this was the best basketball we have played all year”
Abby Ward led the Lady Panthers with 19 points, four of four from the stripe and knocking down three shot from behind the arc. Macy Drennan had 11 points, knocking down seven of 11 from the strip. Gracie Harper finished with six points, Audrey McCoy finished with five points going five of six from the strip. Kimberly Hoover and Maddie Back both finished with two points each.
