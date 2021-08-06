A staple in Madisonville since 1969, the Eli Barron Invitational will be returning to Madisonville Country Club this weekend.
According to club pro and 1987 champion Mike Thomas, there’s going to be over 200 golfers teeing it up with multiple past champions in the field, including 2020 winner Curtis Gamblin.
“I think this is the best amateur tournament in the tri-state,” Thomas said. “We get a lot of great players from high school and college, all the way up to the older folks.”
Thomas and the rest of the course staff is hoping for better conditions than last year. The tournament was shortened to one round due to weather and the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Thomas said the course is in the best shape it’s been in in years, giving the players ideal conditions this weekend.
“With the heat we’re supposed to get, the greens are going to be fast and the fairways are going to be firm,” Thomas said. “I can see some low scores on that leaderboard. Somebody is definitely going to shoot eight or nine-under this weekend.”
The festivities will start this afternoon with the Gold Tee Shootout for the Championship Flight. There’s an entry fee of $30 with the winner getting 70% of the pot, while second place gets the remaining 30%.
The tournament will begin Saturday and run through Sunday with the first groups teeing off at 7 a.m.
