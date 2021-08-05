The 2021-22 high school sports year has kicked off and the Dawson Springs golf programs have a few tournaments under their belt already.
The season started on Friday with the Lady Panthers competing in the Lady Maroon Classic at Madisonville Country Club. Dawson did not have a team score with three of their players withdrawing due to health reasons.
Natalee Oldham and Maddie Back did finish their 18 holes for Dawson, with Oldham shooting 135 and Back finishing her round with a 139.
On Saturday, the guys made it out to Lakeshore Country Club for the Madisonville North Hopkins Invitational where the Panthers placed eighth out of a 17-team field with a team score of 340.
Addison Whalen led the team with a 78 on his scorecard, followed by Greyson Brewer’s 80, Gage Smiley’s 83 and Kolby Crook rounded out the team total with a 99. Jake Back shot a 112 in the fifth spot.
The girls were back in action in the Hopkinsville Invitational on Monday, but did not field the required four golfers for a team score.
Individually, Maddie Huddleston finished in the top-10 with an eighth place finish as she shot 92. Brylee Spurlin carded a 113 and Maddie Back shot 129 for the Lady Panthers.
On Tuesday, it was the boys’ turn to play the Hopkinsville Invite and Whalen followed up his performance in Madisonville with an 82 to lead Dawson’s team score of 372.
Smiley and Crook also broke 100 with a 90 and 95 respectively and Brewer’s 105 was the last counted score for the Panthers while Jake Back shot 110.
Dawson Springs will be hosting their own invitational tournament this Saturday at the Pennyrile Forrest State Park.
