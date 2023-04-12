As with the Dawson Springs baseball team, the Lady Panthers softball program has been through its own share of difficulties since the Dawson Springs City Park was destroyed. While the boys have attempted to utilize Riverside Park, most unsuccessfully, the girls have followed a different path, playing their entire schedule on the road.
While its been a tough ride, there have been a few bright spots. One of those came Tuesday night in one of the most unexpected places, the Lady Panthers’ 17-0 loss to the Lady Mustangs of Muhlenberg County.
While Dawson got shut out in the loss, the story was on the sidelines, where the Lady Mustang fans showed up dressed in purple as a nod to the Lady Panthers. It was their way of given the Dawson Springs players a “homefield” experience.
Dawson Springs 0
Crittenden County 15
On Monday the Lady Panthers headed to Marion, where they fell 15-0 to the Lady Rockets in the first round of the second region All “A” Classic.
