The Madisonville Miners fought an uphill battle but managed to tie the game up going into the final two innings against Fulton Tuesday before the Railroaders exploded for seven runs in the eighth to secure a 16-12 win at Elmer Kelley Stadium.
Fulton got on the board in the first inning, but the Miners responded in their half of the frame on RBI’s by Josh Keating, Reed Latimer and Brennon Williams to get out to a 3-1 lead after an inning of play.
The Railroaders got another run in the second, but Justin Ramirez hit a two-run homer to center to extend the Miners’ lead to 5-2 in the home half of the second.
The visitors chipped away and eventually took the lead on a grand slam in the fourth to make it 8-5 Fulton.
After Fulton added another run in the sixth, Madisonville started to chip away at the deficit by taking advantage of Fulton’s sloppy defense with Williams and Kevin Brooks scoring on errors to make it a 9-7 Railroader lead going into the seventh.
Once again for the Miners, Williams and Brooks came in clutch in the bottom of the seventh with two RBI doubles to tie it up at nine runs.
But the Miners had a very hard time getting an out in the eighth as Fulton scored seven runs before an out was recorded- capped off by a grand slam to make it 16-9 Fulton. The home squad got two more runs in the bottom of the ninth on an error by the Fulton second baseman and one more on a wild pitch, but that’s all the Miners would get as they were handed their 20th loss of the season.
Madisonville will be on the road for their next couple of games with trips out to Muhlenberg County tonight and to Hopkinsville on Thursday.
They’ll be back home Friday to host a 6:30 p.m. matchup against the Full Count Rhythm.
