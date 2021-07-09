Inclement weather in Hopkins County delayed the Madisonville Miners game against the Paducah Chiefs about two hours, with the first pitch thrown around 8:30 p.m.
A full recap of Thursday’s action will be in the weekend edition of The Messenger.
The Miners are looking for the sweep in a home-and-home series over the Chiefs with Madisonville coming out on top Wednesday in Paducah 12-8 after a seven-run rally in the ninth.
The Miners went into the final frame down 8-5, but Reed Latimer got it started with a lead-off home run followed by the next three hitters getting on to load the bases for Tyler Belcher. Belcher then cleared the bases with a three-run single to give Madisonville the lead 9-8.
The Miners weren’t done scoring yet as Belcher scored on a Justin Ramirez single after Kevin Brooks walked and Latimer drove them both in to give reliever Myles Martinez plenty of padding to shut it down in the home half of the ninth.
After the field dries off from Thursday evening, the Miners will stay home to host the Hoptown Hoppers at 6:30 p.m. tonight.
