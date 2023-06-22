PEEWEE

The weekly yoga class takes place atop of the small hill overlooking Lake Peewee in Mahr Park Arboretum. The class is 45 minutes long and begins promptly at 9:15 a.m.

 Caley Smith/reporter/csmith@the-messenger.com

Journey Wellness, a local yoga studio, will be hosting a yoga class this Saturday, and every Saturday thereafter starting at 9:15a.m., at Mahr Park Arboretum in Madisonville.

Studio owner, Jan Richey, shares that this is a weekly class that meets at Mahr Park. She said they are hoping to gain more participants as the weather continues to get nicer throughout summer.