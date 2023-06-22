Journey Wellness, a local yoga studio, will be hosting a yoga class this Saturday, and every Saturday thereafter starting at 9:15a.m., at Mahr Park Arboretum in Madisonville.
Studio owner, Jan Richey, shares that this is a weekly class that meets at Mahr Park. She said they are hoping to gain more participants as the weather continues to get nicer throughout summer.
“Our instructor, Mary Beth Holbrook, 500 hr RYT, is also a physical therapist at Baptist Health,” Richey said. “She has taught yoga for over ten years, she does a great job with the class.”
Richey says that class takes place at Mahr Park as it is refreshing to be outside relaxing in nature and enjoying the beautiful scenery.
“The class is for beginners or advanced yogis, all levels would enjoy it. You can expect gentle stretching, slow easy movements, breath work and release of stress and tension.”
All participants are encouraged to bring their own mat or towel, but mats are available for purchase if needed. The class costs $10 and you may pay upon arrival either cash or Venmo.
“If facing the kayak launch, walk the path up the small hill to the left and we meet up on the small hill overlooking the lake.”
For more information feel free to message Journey Wellness yoga studio on Facebook or visit their website, journeywellnessllc.com. Richey, along with four other certified yoga instructors teach classes at the studio located at 796 Industrial Ct., in Madisonville.
