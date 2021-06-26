Thursday’s GO Junior Series round at Ben Hawes Golf Club saw 115 junior golfers hit the links with a few kids from Hopkins County sprinkled in the field.
Most notably, Sydney Browning won the girls 13-15 division in a playoff with an 18-hole score of 89. In the same age group but in the nine-hole division, Coline Lovvorn came in second with a 47 — three strokes off the lead.
In the boys divisions, Will Burden came in third in the 9-10 age group with a six-hole score of 33 and Jessiah Bottoms with four back with a three-hole score of 16 in the boys 8-under division.
The GO Series will stay in Owensboro for its next tournament on Monday at The Pearl Club at the Summit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.