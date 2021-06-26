Thursday’s GO Junior Series round at Ben Hawes Golf Club saw 115 junior golfers hit the links with a few kids from Hopkins County sprinkled in the field.

Most notably, Sydney Browning won the girls 13-15 division in a playoff with an 18-hole score of 89. In the same age group but in the nine-hole division, Coline Lovvorn came in second with a 47 — three strokes off the lead.

In the boys divisions, Will Burden came in third in the 9-10 age group with a six-hole score of 33 and Jessiah Bottoms with four back with a three-hole score of 16 in the boys 8-under division.

The GO Series will stay in Owensboro for its next tournament on Monday at The Pearl Club at the Summit.