The Madisonville-North Hopkins High School Lady Maroons lost their home opener Tuesday evening 4-0 against Greenwood.
“I thought we played well in spurts,” North Head Coach John Tichenor said. “We had mental lapses that resulted in goals for Greenwood. We had five freshman on the field most of the game and only one senior, therefore, we will have growing pains moving through our season. Although, the key is to be much better going into tournament time in October.”
