During the Summer Scholastic Chess Camp, campers ages six and up will spend three days playing and learning about chess from Coach Lailah Hampton of MadCity Prep Academy. Activities include learning openings, tactics, endgames, studying master games, playing games against fellow students, and analyzing students’ games.
Campers take periodic breaks for snacks, fresh air, and physical activity. In addition to chess, students will be engaged in STEM enrichment activities and reading to help bridge the summer learning slide.
“This is my First Annual Scholastic Chess Camp here in the Madisonville area, however I had my first summer chess camp in Louisville, KY in 2015,” Hampton said.
- (I am) the former chess coach for the West Louisville Chess Club in Louisville, KY. And I absolutely love teaching chess to our youth! At the age of 35 I found out the academic benefits of chess, and immediately learned to play and began teaching it to my students.
“Chess is truly the ultimate sport. Athletes can earn college scholarships or play professionally. Chess instills character, boosts confidence and improves academic skills.”
For more information or to register your child for Chess Camp please reach out via email madcityprep@gmail.com or call 502-536-9584. Cost for camp is fifty dollars and it runs from 10a.m.-3p.m. each day.
