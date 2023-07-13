CHESS

Chess camp runs July 25-27, 2023, at MadCity DIY Crafts and Cafe in Madisonville.

 Photo submitted

During the Summer Scholastic Chess Camp, campers ages six and up will spend three days playing and learning about chess from Coach Lailah Hampton of MadCity Prep Academy. Activities include learning openings, tactics, endgames, studying master games, playing games against fellow students, and analyzing students’ games.

Campers take periodic breaks for snacks, fresh air, and physical activity. In addition to chess, students will be engaged in STEM enrichment activities and reading to help bridge the summer learning slide.