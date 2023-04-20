On Saturday the Dawson Springs track teams competed in the Hopkinsville Classic 2023 at the Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville.
Results are as follows:
GIRLS100 METER DASH
14.45 Audrey McCoy 15th
16.05 Samarah Coggins 30th
16.90 Naomi Hensley 33rd
200 METER DASH
34.51 Samarah Coggins 31st
38.23 Naomi Hensley 35th
400 METER DASH
1:10.96 Audrey McCoy 9th
SHOT PUT
23-8.5 Aryana Pacheco 6th
21-11.75 Summer Stone 12th
19-10.75 Alexis Hunter 15th
BOYS100 METER DASH
13.79 Logan Spurlin 29th
200 METER DASH
26.96 Jared Jones 20th
28.53 Logan Spurlin 31st
400 METER DASH
1:00.56 Montgomery Johnston 12th
1:02.81 Jared Jones 15th
1:02.87 Yosiyah McCune 16th
800 METER RUN
2:33.76 Montgomery Johnston 10th
1600 METER RUN
5:38.20 Lucas Osborne 11th
5:39.48 Ethan Osborne 12th
3200 METER RUN
13:02.88 Ethan Osborne 5th
13:56.41 Lucas Osborne 7th
4X800 METER RELAY
9:49.51 Relay Team 4th
SHOT PUT
32-2.75 Logan Spurlin 18th
29-10.25 Logan Halverson 23rd
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.