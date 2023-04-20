On Saturday the Dawson Springs track teams competed in the Hopkinsville Classic 2023 at the Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville.

Results are as follows:

GIRLS100 METER DASH

14.45 Audrey McCoy 15th

16.05 Samarah Coggins 30th

16.90 Naomi Hensley 33rd

200 METER DASH

34.51 Samarah Coggins 31st

38.23 Naomi Hensley 35th

400 METER DASH

1:10.96 Audrey McCoy 9th

SHOT PUT

23-8.5 Aryana Pacheco 6th

21-11.75 Summer Stone 12th

19-10.75 Alexis Hunter 15th

BOYS100 METER DASH

13.79 Logan Spurlin 29th

200 METER DASH

26.96 Jared Jones 20th

28.53 Logan Spurlin 31st

400 METER DASH

1:00.56 Montgomery Johnston 12th

1:02.81 Jared Jones 15th

1:02.87 Yosiyah McCune 16th

800 METER RUN

2:33.76 Montgomery Johnston 10th

1600 METER RUN

5:38.20 Lucas Osborne 11th

5:39.48 Ethan Osborne 12th

3200 METER RUN

13:02.88 Ethan Osborne 5th

13:56.41 Lucas Osborne 7th

4X800 METER RELAY

9:49.51 Relay Team 4th

SHOT PUT

32-2.75 Logan Spurlin 18th

29-10.25 Logan Halverson 23rd