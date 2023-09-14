Hopkins County Central Storm fell to Caldwell County Tuesday night, 4-1.
Goalie William Clevenger had eight saves on the night. The Storm’s solo goal scored was by Riley Dunlap, and Jude Mitchell on the assist.
“I am very proud of the boys as they persevere through some tough match ups. We will continue to build upon our successes found by each player, in each game, to make improvements for our remaining games,” Head Coach Jody Bridgforth said.
According to Bridgforth the team is continuing to grow and prepare for Ohio County at home tonight, starting at 7 p.m..
