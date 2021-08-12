The Pennyrile State Forrest Park golf course hosted the Dawson Springs Invitational over the weekend where the local golf programs had some success.
Most notably, Dawson’s Addison Whalen continued his strong start of the high school golf season with a first place score of 73. His teammate, Gage Smiley, was five strokes behind him and finished in second with a 78.
Overall, the Panthers finished third with a score of 339. With Whalen and Smiley shooting in the 70’s, Kobly Crook shot 90 and Greyson Brewer rounded out Dawson’s team score with a 98. Jake Back carded a 104 in the fifth spot.
Trigg County came out on top on the team leaderboard with a 330 score and Madisonville North Hopkins finished second with 336.
The Lady Panthers also hit the course on Saturday with Maddie Huddleston carding an 84 to win it for the girls.
The guys were back out on the course on Monday for the Henderson County invitational, where Whalen followed up his win with a second place finish, shooting a 1-under 71 — his lowest score thus far this season. Owensboro Catholic’s Jakob Wellman took the top individual spot with a 68.
Behind Whalen, Smiley shot an 83, Crook carded an 89, while Brewer and Back both shot 91 to give Dawson a point total of 334.
Daviess County was the team winner at 305.
