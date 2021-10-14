For the first time since 2005, Dawson Springs had a golfer in the KHSAA State Tournament in boys golf as Addison Whalen made the trip out to Bowling Green this past weekend. The last Panther to compete at state was Brett Roberts.
Overall, Whalen finished in a tie for 77th as he shot +26 for the two-day event.
The senior had a good opening round shooting a 79, but was plagued by double-bogies with three of them on Saturday as he carded a 91.
Louisville Christian Academy’s Matthew Troutman won the individual state championship as he was the only golfer to shoot under par at -5.
In cross country action, Dawson traveled to Owensboro for the Daviess County Classic on Saturday.
On the boys side, Tyler Hale (18:50.56) and Ethan Osborne (18:52.26) paced the Panthers in 55th and 56th respectively while for the girls, Skye Bratcher finished 64th with a time of 24:56.29.
Rock Bridge’s (Missouri) Andrew Hauser came out on top for the guys with a time of 15:31.98 while Carolyn Ford, also from Rick Bridge, won the girls race at 18:01.99.
