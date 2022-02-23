The field for the boys and girls Region 2 Tournament is now set, although where exactly teams will fall in the brackets has yet to be decided as their respective district tournaments wrap up over the next two days.
District finals will be held today and tomorrow around the area. The championships this season are particularly important, not just because it guarantees that the winner will play a district runner-up, those District Champs will also get to host their first round of the regional tournament on their home court.
The girl’s regional will open on Monday at 6:30 p.m., while the boys will play on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. After that, the girls tournament will move to Madisonville, with the boys heading to Hopkinsville.
Here is how the districts currently shape up:
5th District
Lyon County (16-13) and Crittenden County (21-1) will meet in Marion at 7 p.m. tonight to decide the fate of the 5th District Girls’ tournament.
The boys tournament will be decided tomorrow night when Lyon County (24-6) meets Crittenden County (14-15) at 7 p.m.
6th District
The 6th District girls’ championship will be held tonight at 5:30 p.m. in Union County with Webster County (17-10) facing Henderson County (20-4).
Henderson County (17-12) and Union County (19-8) will meet tomorrow night at 8 p.m. to conclude the boys bracket.
7th District
Madisonville-North (23-5) and Hopkins Central (18-9) face-off in Princeton tonight at 6 p.m. for the 7th District girls title, with both schools returning on Friday to decide the fate of the boys district championship.
8th District
Hopkinsville (18-9) and Christian County (12-17) girls play at 6 p.m. tonight at Christian County for the top spot in the 8th District girls tournament.
The conclusion to the boys tournament will follow at 7:30 p.m. with Christian County (10-21) meeting Hopkinsville (20-6).
