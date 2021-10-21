Dawson Springs had their final tune up before the 1st Region Meet at the King and Queen of the West Invitational at Hopkinsville this past weekend.
The boys finished fourth as a team led by Tyler Hale finishing 10th with a time of 19:30.68. Ethan Osborne finished 18th and Lucas Osborne cracked the top 20 in 20th.
Trigg County won as a team and the individual title with Austin Cavanaugh crossing the finish line at 18:12.71.
Over on the girls side, Kimberly Hoover led the Lady Panthers with a 24th place finish as she had a time of 27:53. Jenna Fairchild was right behind her in 28th at 27:56.
Both teams will be in Trigg County this weekend for the 1st Region Class A Meet and hope to qualify for the KHSAA State Meet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.