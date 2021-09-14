calendar
Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.
Today
Boys Soccer
Hopkins County Central at Caldwell County- 7 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Hopkinsville- 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Hopkins County Central at Livingston Central- 7:30 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Owensboro- 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Boys Soccer
Hopkins County Central vs. Hopkinsville- 7 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Webster County- 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hopkins County Central at Christian County- 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Hopkins County Central vs. Christian County- 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Football
Hopkins County Central vs. Ballard Memorial- 7 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Daviess County- 7 p.m.
Saturday
Boys Golf
Muhlenberg County Invitational- All Day
Boys Soccer
Donley Classic: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Greenwood- 10 a.m.
Hopkins County Central vs. Mayfield- 1 p.m.
Donley Classic: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Bullitt East- 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hopkins County Central vs. Mayfield- 11 a.m.
Volleyball
Cardinal Classic at Livingston Central: Hopkins County Central vs. Carlisle County- 10:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.