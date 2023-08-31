Hopkins County Central soccer tied Trigg county Tuesday night, 2-2 during senior night.
“It was a hard fought game,” head coach Jody Bridgforth said. “It was our senior recognition game and we are so proud of our boys.”
Talon Stephens had two goals, Jude Mitchell and Riley Dunlap each had an assist.
Goalie William Clevenger had ten saves for the night, allowing two goals.
Seniors Sylas Duncan, Maddux Ezell and Ethan Love were honored before the game as this is their last season on Storm.
The boys next game is scheduled for September 5 at Fort Campbell, starting at 6 p.m.
