AJ Hogart came through big time for the Maroons on Tuesday night, driving in six runs on two hits, including a three run homer, as he led Madisonville-North Hopkins to an 8-3 win over Caldwell County in Princeton.
Cadence Gibson led-off the game for the Maroons, taking a walk, as did Xzavier Martin. Then Briar Gossett was hit by a pitch to load the bases. By the time Hogart came to the plate, the Tigers had also managed to collect two outs and were looking to get out of the inning unscathed. A wild pitch allowed Gibson to score, but Caldwell’s pitcher battled back, taking the Hogart to a 3-2 count before the eighth grader blasted a homerun shot to left, scoring three to make it 4-0.
Caldwell put up one run in the bottom half, and both teams were scoreless in the second. Madisonville added another run in the third off the bat of Tomas Olvera to score Xzavier Martin from second to make it 5-1.
With no changes in the fourth inning the Maroons AJ Hogart struck again in the top of the fifth by adding two more runs off a double to center to score Briar Gossett and Tomas Olvera, stretching Madisonville’s lead to 7-1.
The Tigers added two runs of there own in the bottom of the fifth inning to trim the Maroon lead down to 7-3.
Madisonville went on to add one more in the top of the seventh after lead off batter Briar Gossett drew a walk. Gabriel Ellis came into the game as a Courtesy runner and made his way around the bases, reaching third with Hogart once again at bat. Hogart hit a sacrifice to centerfield to score Ellis from third to stretch the Maroon lead back out to 8-3.
Pitcher Briar Gossett faced four batters in the bottom of the seventh inning striking out two and held on for the 8-3 win.
Cadence Gibson got the win for the Maroons going five and a third innings, allowing three hits and three runs while striking out six. Maroon Briar Gossett threw one and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.
AJ Hogart led Madisonville with two hits in three at bats, collecting six of Madisonville’s seven RBIs.
With the win it moves the Maroons to 3-0 in district play and 4-13 on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.