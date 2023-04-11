Tuesday night fresh off their loss from Monday night in Madisonville the Hopkins County Central Storm suffered their second straight shutout this time by highly talented Paducah Tilghman team by a blistering 23-0 score.
Eli Earl took the mound for the Storm and right from the get go the Blue Tornado wreaked havoc. In the top of the first inning Tilghman put up seven runs before Earl could recorded his first out. Central went to the bullpen early to grab Sophomore Keegan Allen in for relief with bases loaded. The young hurler threw two strikes his first two pitches to Blue Tornado, buton the third pitch Devin Kiebler sent the ball over the fence in leftfield for a grand slam to stretch the lead to 11-0.
By the end of the top of the first the Blue Tornado had a 14-0 lead.
Paducah would score nine more runs in the second inning, while holding the Storm scoreless. They took a 23-0 win in just three innings.
Eli Earl took the lose for the Storm, allowing four hits, for 10 runs in one third of a inning. Keegan Allen and Braxton Browning came in for relief
