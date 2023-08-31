The Dawson Springs Panthers ran their way to a sixth place finish out of 11 teams last Saturday morning at the Madisonville Classic Cross Country Meet.
Lucas Osborne, a senior, led the way for the Panthers, finishing 20th with a time of 19:04.4. Sean Stallins, junior, finished 20:06.3, Easton Bourland, freshman, finished 20:30.4, Michael Faugh, senior, finished 20:42.3, Montgomery Johnston, junior, finished 21:02.6, Preston Dreddan, freshman, finished 22:05.3, and Jaxon Thomas, sophomore, finished 30:59.5.
