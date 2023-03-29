Struggles continue for the Lady Panthers after they dropped three games this week, losing to Hopkinsville on Monday before falling in a double header against Caldwell County on Tuesday. Dawson will now get a bit of extended break, with no games on their schedule until April 10.
Dawson Springs 1 0 0 0 0 — 1
Hopkinsville 3-9-2-1 — 15
On Monday the Lady Panthers traveled south to face the Lady Tigers. Dawson Springs took an early lead, getting out in front of Hopkinsville in their first at bat.
The lead-off batter, senior Rachael Young, was hit by a pitch to get things started, setting up an RBI double by Macy Drennan to put Dawson up 1-0 in the top of the first.
That was the only time the Lady Panthers would get on the board, with the Lady Tigers going on to take a 15-1 win in five.
Dernnan and Gracie Barnett recorded Dawson’s only hits in the game. Tallie Robinson took the loss, giving up two hits and six earned runs while striking out four.
The Lady Panthers then traveled to Princeton on Tuesday, getting shutout in both games of a double header, falling 15-0 and 18-0.
Ava Ward collected the Lady Panthers’ only hit in the two games.
Dawson Springs will return to action on April 10 with a trip to Marion to face Crittenden County.
