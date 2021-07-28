The Madisonville Miners hoped to end the regular season on a high note in Owensboro, but some costly mistakes in the early innings doomed the guys in black and gold as the Owensboro RiverDawgs took a 3-2 victory.
“We kind of gifted some runs early on,” Miners head coach Josh Merrill said. “When you give up errors, free passes and wild pitches, it’ll come back to bite you. We’re now in playoff mode with the postseason starting Thursday, and we’re looking to go 1-0 every day from here on out.”
Riley Harris was on the mound for the start for the Miners.
He gave up two earned in the four innings he pitched and was given the no-decision, thanks to right fielder Reed Latimer’s two-run homer in the fourth inning to tie it up at two runs apiece.
Latimer was named the Ohio Valley League’s Offensive Player of the Year earlier on Tuesday.
“Reed has been that guy in our lineup all year that can change the game with one swing of the bat,” Merrill said. “I’m glad that the league got that right, and he’s deserving of the award.”
Harris was pulled after the fourth inning to save his arm for the postseason run, as Michael Lindsey came in from the bullpen to pitch the fifth inning.
Unfortunately for Lindsey, the RiverDawgs took the lead on a passed ball and that unearned run proved to be the deciding factor of the game.
The good news for Madisonville (16-28) is that their bullpen kept them in the game with Tyler Yotkewich and Hunter Davis tossing a combined three shutout innings, with Davis giving up only two hits.
The Miners got a last-minute rally going in the ninth, putting runners on second and third with two outs.
Merrill went to his bench and penciled in Josh Keating to pinch hit for Will Gibbs, but the rally was killed when Keating struck out to end the ballgame.
With the win on Tuesday, the RiverDawgs have avoided to host the play-in game against Madisonville as Owensboro now has a .500 record of 22-22.
The Miners will play at Muhlenberg County — a team that will not have the luxury of an off day today as they had a game against Dubois County on Tuesday and another game against Fulton tonight.
