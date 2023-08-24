Madisonville-North Hopkins both boys and girls cross country competed in Elizabethtown’s The Kentucky Run for the Gold Tuesday evening and according to Head Coach Kate Evans, did quite well.
“271 Varsity girls raced, Katie Gillette ran a 21:45, Coley Mitchell finished in 24:42 and Maddi Paris did 26:24,” Evans said.
The Varsity boys competed against a fast field of 375 runners.
Maddox Knight ran a 16:49, Dakota Evans finished in 16:50, Brody Duncan, 18:14, Jude Gamblin, 20:51, Michael Strahl ran a 22:25 and Braiden Thompson (in his first cross country race) ran a 24:51
“We are very excited to host the Madisonville Classic at MNHHS this Saturday, the first race is at 8:30 a.m.” Evans said. “We currently have 28 teams and 450 runners registered. Our hope is to get all races finished before the heat index makes us end the meet.”
