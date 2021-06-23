The Madisonville Miners have a couple off days this week and they used Tuesday to host their annual youth baseball camp at Elmer Kelley Stadium.
Campers got to go out onto the field and receive instruction from the players and coaches. The camp will conclude this morning before the Miners’ doubleheader against Muhlenberg County.
“We’ve had 67 kids show up (Tuesday),” Miners head coach Josh Merrill said. “They were all super excited, and the guys have matched that intensity with them. It’s definitely one thing to actually do the drills we do every day, and it’s another to teach it so they’re figuring it out how to say it in a way that kids can understand. They’re having a blast. Every kid I’ve talked to has told me how much fun they’re having and asking when our next game is so they can come out and see us.”
Tuesday’s focus was on hitting and baserunning with Miners players at different stations providing instruction in soft toss, bunting and base stealing. Today’s session will have pitching and defense drills.
“We’ll have infield, outfield and pitching,” Merrill said. “We’ll also have a station where the kids can play pickle with rundowns, which I think will be the fan favorite.”
The Miners have been known to give back to the Madisonville and Hopkins County community during the summer months and Merrill hopes that the kids will come back with their parents to support them at their games.
“We’ve told the guys that we are a community team,” Merrill said. “So giving back starts with that, and the guys have definitely rallied around that.”
Merrill said due to COVID-19 precautions, there are no plans to visit nursing homes or libraries this year, but he and Tricia Noel of the Hopkins County Tourism Commission are hoping to get back to doing those events before the guys go their separate ways at the end of the season.
Tonight’s twinbill will start at 5 p.m. The nightcap will start 30 minutes after the final out of the first game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.