After starting the season 1-7, the Lady Panthers have gotten hot during the course of the last week. Since getting knocked out of the 2nd Region All “A” Classic by Caldwell County on Jan. 10, Dawson Springs has gone 4-1, including a 3-0 streak that started against Ballard Memorial on Saturday. They now sit at 5-8 on the season.
After losing 69-29 to Hopkinsville on Thursday, the Lady Panthers hosted Ballard County on Saturday. The Lady Bombers jumped out in front in the first period, taking a 9-8 lead by the end of the box. They extended that in the second, outscoring Dawson Springs 17-10 to take a 26-18 lead into the locker room at the half.
During the break, however, head coach Amanda Scott got her Lady Panthers headed in the right direction. Dawson Springs returned in the third, outscoring the Lady Bombers 16-9 to pull to within one point at 35-34.
In the final quarter the Lady Panthers put Ballard Memorial out of their misery, limiting the Lady Bombers to just two points while adding a dozen of their own to grab the win with a final score of 46-37.
They then went on to knock off Community Christian 48-37 on Monday and Fort Campbell 61-21 on Tuesday.
Tonight they will welcome the Caldwell County Tigers to Dawson Springs in a rematch of their All “A” Classic loss. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 7:30 p.m. They will then host Fort Campbell on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.