The Lady Panthers picked up their first win of the season during the last week, but dropped two other games along the way to advance to 1-3 on the season.
After losing 59-23 in their season opener against Christian Fellowship last week, the Lady Panthers then hosted Lyon County on Friday. The Lady Lyons handed Dawson a 62-35 loss.
Abby Ward led Dawson Springs in scoring in that contest, posting 15 points. Trinity Randolph and Gracie Harper each scored six, while Brylee Spurlin added four and Macy Drennan and Natalee Oldham each scored two.
On Saturday the Lady Panthers welcomed Community Christian to Dawson Springs and picked up a 63-33 win over the Lady Warriors. Ward was once again the leading scorer, putting up 16. Spurlin provided 12 to the Lady Panthers’ total. Randolph scored seven and Drennan scored six, while Lyla Hoffhines added five, Madelyn Huddleston scored four, Amber Putman scored two and Oldham contributed one from the foul line.
On Tuesday the Lady Storm came to town. Coming off a loss to Webster County over the weekend, Hopkins County Central had something to prove, and they did just that, grabbing the lead just 18 seconds into the game and not letting up for the rest of the night.
Hopkins Central outscored Dawson 15-4 in the first quarter.
During the second quarter, Hopkins Central lead by as many as 12, but Dawson Springs wasn’t ready to give up. The Lady Panthers managed to close the gap by two in the period, outscoring the Lady Storm 12-10 to head to the locker room down 25-16.
The Lady Storm would open the second half on a 10-1 run, extending their lead to 35-17 before the Lady Panther’s offense got going. Hopkins Central would still manage to outpace the home team 21-8 in the period to take a 46-24 lead into the final quarter.
In the final period, Central would outscore Dawson Springs 23-3 to claim a 69-27.
Ward was once again the Lady Panthers’ leading scorer, adding 13. Drennan posted seven, with Harper scoring five and Huddleston adding two.
Dawson Springs will welcome Madisonville to town tonight with tip-off at 5:30 p.m.
