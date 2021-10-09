With the first round of the 2021 KHSAA State Tournament wrapped up in Bowling Green, Madisonville North Hopkins sits in dead last in 12th with a team score of +64.
The Maroons were led by Jackson Hill carding a three-over 75 for the day. He’s going into today tied for 18th on the overall leaderboard.
Andrew Davis and Ben Dickerson both shot 92 and J.T. Witherspoon shot 93.
Also in the field, Dawson Springs’ Addison Whalen made the cut into today’s round shooting a seven-over 79. He’s tied for 52nd on the overall leaderboard.
The first tee times for today’s final round will hit the course at 7:45 a.m. at Bowling Green Country Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.