The rain game make up in Paducah on Monday evening ended in a high-scoring win for the Miners, unfortunately, the Fourth of July home game did not end with the same outcome.
The rain game make up in Paducah on Monday evening ended in a high-scoring win for the Miners, unfortunately, the Fourth of July home game did not end with the same outcome.
The Miners hit the road Monday to take on the Paducah Chiefs, winning 9-6, even though the Chiefs outhit the Miners 14 to ten.
Winning pitcher, Ethan Roberts, lasted six and one third innings, striking out two, allowing eight hits and two runs. Multiple relief pitchers came in for the Miners, Luke Osborn, Gabriel Salazar and Ryan Miller, contributing to the Miners win. Osborn recorded the last three outs, giving him the save.
Madisonville recorded ten hits for the game. Tyler Froland, Dong Joon Shin and Nazhir Bergen all had multiple hits.
“Our hitters are really swinging right now,” Miners Head Coach Brian Campbell said.
The Miners hosted the Muhlenberg County Stallions, Tuesday evening, in front of a packed house, nearly 700 fans, as it was free admission and fireworks for the Fourth. The Miners fell behind early and were unable to make a comeback despite a hard fought game, losing 10-5.
The fifth inning was a big one for the Miners tallying three runs, with an RBI home run from Nazhir Bergen, which sparked a tiff at the plate from the Stallions and officials. Both teams took to the field as words were exchanged in regards to the speed in which Bergen ran the bases after hitting the bomb to right center.
The Miners totaled seven hits on the day. Jace Parnin, Dong Joon Shin, Connor O’Connell all had multiple hits.
Reid Gongwer got the L for Madisonville, surrendering four runs on six hits over one and two thirds innings. Ben Comes, Jace Parnin and Tate Lakin also came in to pitch for the Miners.
According to Tricia Noel, President of The Miners organization, the team has not hosted a home game on the Fourth of July in quite some time.
“The weather held off and turned out to be a beautiful evening,” Noel said. “It was great to see so many people out supporting the Miners and enjoying the game and post game fireworks.”
“The atmosphere was amazing,” Coach Campbell said. “The crowd helped us come back in the game, just had some things not go our way in the last inning and we fell short. We are playing good baseball lately, just have to find ways to finish out games.”
For game updates and July’s schedule follow The Madisonville Miners on Facebook.
