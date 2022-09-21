The Dawson Springs boys’ golf team wrapped up the season on Monday at the Region 2 tournament held at Madisonville Country Club.
The Panthers posted a respectable finishing, coming home 12th out of 21 teams in the event.
The Panthers were led by Gage Smiley who posted 38 on the front half and 39 on the back side to record a team best 77 stroke finish, just seven strokes off the lead. He was joined by Kolby Crook (81), Grayson Brewer (89), Tyler Hale (108) and Stevie Bullock (126).
Ohio County won the tournament. Madisonville-North finished fourth and Hopkins Central was 21st. Henderson’s Landon Hunt took the overall top individual spot, shooting a 70.
