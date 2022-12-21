Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Rain showers in the morning then becoming windy with precipitation changing to a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon. High 46F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow and gusty winds in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low -2F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.