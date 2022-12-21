Dawson Springs started their Christmas Break off on a high note, going 2-1 in the St. Mary’s Christmas Classic and claiming the fifth spot in the tournament. That gives the Panthers their fifth win of the season, pushing them above the three wins they collected last season.
“I am happy for the boys for the fact they were told to their face by some they had no chance of winning 3 games,” said second year head coach Mickey Blue. “(Coach Schuyler and I) never bought into that prediction.”
The Panthers have definitely proved the naysayers wrong, now their coach hopes they can start to see that for themselves.
“I believe in our team right now more than they believe in themselves,” said Blue. They just have to trust the process and keep working.”
Dawson Springs 56
Carlisle County 90
The tournament kicked-off Saturday night with Dawson (3-6) facing Carlisle County (4-2). The Comets took an early lead and held on to win 90-56.
Carlisle led Dawson Springs 23-11 after the first eight, and extended their lead to 53-25 by the break.
The Panthers attempted to rally in the third box, outscoring the Comets 17-14 to cut the lead to 70-39, but couldn’t close the gap.
Rex Blue led Dawson with 23 points. He was joined in double digits by Montgomery Johnston with 12 and Jaydon Plunkette with 11. Jaxen Thomas had four, Robert Bullock scored three, Casey Fain had two and Michael Faughn posted one.
Dawson Springs 49
Fort Campbell 43
The Panthers came to fight on Monday when they met Fort Campbell (2-5) in the second round. The Falcons took a 11-7 lead after the first eight minutes, but Dawson Springs wasn’t having it. They battled back in the second to head to the locker room with a 19-16 lead.
Fort Campbell still had some fight left, retaking the lead in the third quarter at 33-32, but the Panthers stepped up down the stretch, outscoring the Falcons 17-10 in the fourth quarter to seal the win at 49-43.
Three members of the Panther’s squad hit double digits in the game. They were led by Johnston with 15, followed by Plunkette with 14 and Blue with 11. Fain also added six points while Thomas had three.
Dawson Springs 68
Livingston Central 54
On Tuesday Dawson Springs met Livingston Central (3-6) in the fifth place game. The Cardinals came into the game having lost in the first round to the eventual tournament champions, Ballard County.
The Panthers took the lead early, jumping out to a 17-10 advantage in the first, which they extended to 35-20 by the break. They went on to secure a 68-54 victory in the second half.
Johnston again led the Panther offense, scoring 23. Plunkette also hit double digits with 18 and Blue posted 10. Fain recorded eight points in the game, followed by Thomas with seven and Deacon Dever with two.
“This year will be like the stock market with ups and downs,” Blue added. “All young teams go through this. The main goal is not to be better than previous years it’s to set a new standard here.”
Dawson Springs will take a bit of a break before returning to action next Wednesday in the Henderson Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Classic. They play the hosts on Wednesday at 7 p.m., and then lay Union County and McLean County on Thursday and Friday.
