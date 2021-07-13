The Pennyrile Soap Box Derby Association are sending three racers from Madisonville and one from Providence to the All-American Soap Box Derby World Championships in Akron, Ohio July 19-24.
Sisters Morgan Buntin and Anyston Buntin won the Super Stock and Stack divisions, respectively, in Madisonville on June 5 and will have their first race of the world championships on July 22.
Mogan Buntin, 12, will be making her third trip to Akron, while Anyston Buntin, 9, is making her first appearance as a racer.
In the Rally division, Madisonville will be represented by 14-year-old Levi Wester — who was the 2019 Local Super Stock Winner in Madisonville. He will be joined by 10-year-old Cash Chappell — who won the stock division in Madisonville in 2019. The Providence resident will be making his second trip to Akron.
Over 400 racers from all across the United States and around the world will be competing for the coveted championship trophy, jacket and ring as well as a college scholarship.
“All our racers are worthy competitors and hope are high that they will do well,” said Brien Terry, Pennyrile Soap Box Derby President. “Race Week is a little shorter this year due to COVID-19 after last year’s championship was canceled- the first time it was canceled since World War II.”
Racers from western Kentucky has had some success in recent years.
“We’ve had tremendous success in Akron since 2015,” Terry said. “Lukas Ramey won the 2015 World Rally Stock title and a second title was won in 2018 by Landen Watson in the Rally Super Stock division. Our racers have done outstanding and we are looking forward to more successes this year.”
Terry also said that Ramey will be honored during the 2021 World Championship award ceremonies as a recipient of 2020 All-American Soap Box Derby President’s Youth Volunteer Award.
Ramey has since retired from racing and has started coaching and car handling for his nieces, Morgan and Anyston Buntin.
The championship races will be live streamed on Saturday, July 24 on the All-American Soapbox Derby Facebook and Twitter accounts.
