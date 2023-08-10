Both the Dawson Springs Boys and Girls Golf teams will have their season opener this afternoon, at 3:30p.m., at the Pennyrile State Park Golf Course. The match up will host boys and girls from Crittenden County and boys from Webster County.
“I am very excited and nervous for our season opener as this will be my first time coaching and hosting a match,” said Dawson Springs Head Coach Melissa Dulin. “It will definitely be a learning experience for us all. The excitement my golfers have take away all of my worries. They are ready to play. This opener will let us know where we are and what we need to work on. All of the kids that are playing this year have really amazed me. I think they are all going to do great things this year in golf, and I look forward to it.”
