The 2021 All-American Soap Box Derby World Championships are underway in Akron, Ohio and local Morgan Buntin has registered some early success on Thursday.
Buntin finished in the top seven in the AAA Local Challenge race but lost to a superstock from Charleston, West Virginia by .019 of a second.
The championship races will continue today with Buntin, her sister Anyston Buntin and Levi West from Madisonville and Cash Chappell from Princeton hitting the track in Akron.
