Rain and baseball just simply do not mix as the Madisonville Miners had a couple of games rained out over the weekend. They were able to get Saturday’s game in at Fulton with the Miners falling short of the Railroaders by a score of 12-9.
“Fulton really hit the ball against us,” Miners head coach Josh Merrill said. “Wyatt Griskey was actually throwing the ball well for us early on, but he started to give up some walks and that came back to hurt us like it has all season long.”
Griskey was the losing pitcher as the starter for the Miners giving up five earned on seven hits in four innings pitched.
Offensively for Madisonville, Reed Latimer has continued to swing a hot bat driving in four RBIs and a long ball on Saturday coming off of a five-RBI walk-off performance on Friday.
“Reed has been that dependable cleanup hitter who wants to be in the box no matter what the score is,” Merrill said. “He waits for his pitch and when he gets it, he drives it so I don’t think his hot streak will be slowing down anytime soon.”
The Miners also had a new face make his debut in the lineup with Joshua Keating out of Ranger College in Texas and instantly made an impact with a two-home run game and drove in five RBI’s. He hit his second big fly of the ballgame in the top of the ninth when the Miners were down 12-6 and it was a three-run shot to put Madisonville back to within striking distance, but they couldn’t get over the hump.
“Josh is going to be a guy that we’ll be relying on in the lineup,” Merrill said. “When I recruited him, he guaranteed that he was going to hit one out in his first game and he doubled down on that so we’re glad to have him.”
The Miners were supposed to host Henderson on Sunday, but that game was postponed to this coming Saturday and will be part of a doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m. at Elmer Kelley Stadium.
Rain was also a factor on Monday when Muhlenberg County was supposed to come into town for a makeup game that was rained out on July 1. Monday night’s game was also rained out and was pushed back to Monday, July 19.
“We tried to get the field ready to get Monday’s game in,” Merrill said. “We tarped the field on Sunday and right when we pulled the tarp off to let the field dry on Monday it started to rain again so the weather has not cooperated at all over the past couple days.”
The game against Muhlenberg County is still a free admission game for all fans with first pitch at 6:30 p.m.
The Miners’ next scheduled contest is tonight with a rematch against Fulton at home.
“We were able to beat Fulton when we played them at our field (7-3 on June 18), so I like our chances (tonight),” Merrill said. “Fulton’s field is probably my least favorite park to play at since they have that short porch in right and they’re able to change a ballgame with a flick of the wrist. When they played us at Elmer Kelley, there were a lot of flyballs to right that would’ve been gone at their place that we caught for outs.”
First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 tonight.
