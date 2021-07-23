A former Madisonville North Hopkins Maroon slugger was named an all-star in the Appalachian League this week and will play in the game on Tuesday.
Jon Hogart spent his high school days hitting bombs at Elmer Kelley Stadium and he’s transferred that success at the plate to the college summer wood bat world following a successful college season at Wabash Valley College.
Hogart has spent this summer as a member of the Greenville Flyboys in eastern Tennessee. He’s leading the team in hitting with a .341 average with three home runs, 26 RBIs and 28 stolen bases.
Those numbers earned him a selection as an outfielder on the Western Division roster.
