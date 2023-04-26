Dawson Springs dropped a road game in Calhoun to McLean County on Tuesday, falling 11-1.
The Cougars took control of the game from the start, shutting the Panthers out for five innings, while scoring five runs in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth to take a 8-0 lead into the top of the sixth.
In the top of the sixth, Ashton Rawlins reached on an error. He then made his way around the bases and into scoring position on a passed ball and a wild pitch. That allowed him to score, making it 8-1.
But McLean County added another three runs in the bottom half to end the game on a run rule at 11-1.
Christopher Jones was the only Panther to get a hit on the day, he went 2-for-3 with a double.
