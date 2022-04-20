Webster County turned in a dominating performance in last week’s Tri-Meet at Hopkins County Central, defeating both the Storm and the Dawson Springs Panthers in boys and girls varsity competition. All three teams, however, grabbed a number of individual victories in the event.

In the girls varsity division, the Lady Trojans scored 67.5 points to take the team victory. the Lady Storm were second with 29 points, followed very closely by the Lady Panthers with 28.5.

Girls results

Girls Long Jump

1. Lacey Pugh, Webster

2. Abby Ward, Dawson

3. Anna Dunn, Webster

4. Amber Putman, Dawson

5. Maddie Back, Dawson

Girls High Jump

1. Trinity Randolph, Dawson Springs

2. Abby Ward, Dawson

3. Morgan Harper, Webster

Girls Shot Put

1. Leighjay Barnes, Central

2. Alaina Stone, Dawson

2. Brooklyn Conrad, Webter

4. Eryn Sizemore, Dawson

5. Mackenzie Creekmur, Dawson

Girls Discus Throw

1. Leighjaye Barnes, Central

2. Brooklyn Conrad, Webster

3. Alaina Stone, Dawson

4. Maddie Back, Dawson

5. Eryn Sizemore, Dawson

Girls 4x800m Relay

1. Webster

2. Dawson (T. Randolph, K. Payne, A. Ward, J. Fairchild)

Girls 100m Dash

1. Priya Holmes, Central

2. Samarah Coggins, Dawson

3. Cameran McGuire, Central

4. Kelly Delaney, Webster

5. Kendra Payne, Dawson

Girls 1600m Run

1. Reece Powell, Webster

2. Siena Welch, Central

3. Ava Stone, Webster

4. Jenna Fairchild, Dawson

Girls 400m Dash

1. Addy Heady, Webster

2. Caila Cleary, Webster

3. Jenna Whitsell, Webster

4. Cameran McGuire, Central

5. Abby Ward, Dawson

Girls 800m Run

1. Gracyn Haynes, Webster

2. Siena Welch, Central

3. Jenna Fairchild, Dawson

Girls 200m Dash

1. Priya Holmes, Central

2. Anna Dunn, Webster

3. Sarah Garrard, Webster

4. Rachael Young, Dawson

5. Samarah Coggins, Dawson

In the boys division, the Trojans scored 74.5 points, with Hopkins Central finishing second with 55. Dawson Springs was third with 23.5 points.

Boys results

Boys Long Jump

1. Jarvis Scott-Starks, Webster

2. Bryden Mann, Dawson

3. Reese Belt, Central

4. Noah Duncan, Webster

5. Luke Garrard, Webster

Boys Shot Put

1. Kayden Groves, Central

2. Konner Harrison, Central

3. Cooper Moore, Central

4. Casey Fain, Dawson

5. Braxton Alexander, Webster

Boys 4x800m Relay

1. Webster

2. Dawson (L. Osborne, E. Osborne, Y. McCune, S. Stallins)

Boys 110m Hurdles

1. Reese Belt, Central

2. Mason McConnell, Central

3. Malakai Orcutt, Webster

4. Zachary Farris, Webster

Boys 100m Dash

1. Jarvis Scott-Starks, Webster

2. DeShawn Murphy, Webster

3. Bryden Mann, Dawson

4. Noah Duncan, Webster

5. Will Horne, Central

Boys 4x200m Relay

1. Webster

2. Central (R. Belt, D. Harper, L. Rodgers, H. Lloyd)

Boys 1600m Run

1. Layden Wagoner, Webster

2. Trevor Baker, Webster

3. Preston Glassco, Webster

4. Lucas Osborne, Dawson

5. Isaac Williams, Central

Boys 400m Dash

1. Deagan Harper, Central

2. Garrett West, Webster

3. Bryden Mann, Dawson

4. Aidan Whitsell, Webster

5. Reis Spencer, Webster

Boys 4x100m Relay

1. Webster

2. Central (T. Dorsey, W. Horne, L. Rodgers, H. Lloyd)

3. Central (H. Demoss, M. McConnell, J. Kimbrew, C. Tucker)

Boys 800m Run

1. Deagan Harper, Central

2. Layden Wagoner, Webster

3. Trevor Baker, Webster

4. Isaac Williams, Central

5. Yosiya McCune, Dawson

Boys 200m Dash

1. Bryden Mann, Dawson

2. Marcus Austin, Webster

3. Malakai Orcutt- Webster

4. Luke Garrard, Webster

5. Sean Stallins, Dawson

Boys 3200m Run

1. Aidan Whitsell, Webster

2. Lucas Osborne, Dawson

3. Preston Glassco, Webster

4. Garrett West, Webster

5. Ethan Osborne, Dawson