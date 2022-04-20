Webster County turned in a dominating performance in last week’s Tri-Meet at Hopkins County Central, defeating both the Storm and the Dawson Springs Panthers in boys and girls varsity competition. All three teams, however, grabbed a number of individual victories in the event.
In the girls varsity division, the Lady Trojans scored 67.5 points to take the team victory. the Lady Storm were second with 29 points, followed very closely by the Lady Panthers with 28.5.
Girls results
Girls Long Jump
1. Lacey Pugh, Webster
2. Abby Ward, Dawson
3. Anna Dunn, Webster
4. Amber Putman, Dawson
5. Maddie Back, Dawson
Girls High Jump
1. Trinity Randolph, Dawson Springs
2. Abby Ward, Dawson
3. Morgan Harper, Webster
Girls Shot Put
1. Leighjay Barnes, Central
2. Alaina Stone, Dawson
2. Brooklyn Conrad, Webter
4. Eryn Sizemore, Dawson
5. Mackenzie Creekmur, Dawson
Girls Discus Throw
1. Leighjaye Barnes, Central
2. Brooklyn Conrad, Webster
3. Alaina Stone, Dawson
4. Maddie Back, Dawson
5. Eryn Sizemore, Dawson
Girls 4x800m Relay
1. Webster
2. Dawson (T. Randolph, K. Payne, A. Ward, J. Fairchild)
Girls 100m Dash
1. Priya Holmes, Central
2. Samarah Coggins, Dawson
3. Cameran McGuire, Central
4. Kelly Delaney, Webster
5. Kendra Payne, Dawson
Girls 1600m Run
1. Reece Powell, Webster
2. Siena Welch, Central
3. Ava Stone, Webster
4. Jenna Fairchild, Dawson
Girls 400m Dash
1. Addy Heady, Webster
2. Caila Cleary, Webster
3. Jenna Whitsell, Webster
4. Cameran McGuire, Central
5. Abby Ward, Dawson
Girls 800m Run
1. Gracyn Haynes, Webster
2. Siena Welch, Central
3. Jenna Fairchild, Dawson
Girls 200m Dash
1. Priya Holmes, Central
2. Anna Dunn, Webster
3. Sarah Garrard, Webster
4. Rachael Young, Dawson
5. Samarah Coggins, Dawson
In the boys division, the Trojans scored 74.5 points, with Hopkins Central finishing second with 55. Dawson Springs was third with 23.5 points.
Boys results
Boys Long Jump
1. Jarvis Scott-Starks, Webster
2. Bryden Mann, Dawson
3. Reese Belt, Central
4. Noah Duncan, Webster
5. Luke Garrard, Webster
Boys Shot Put
1. Kayden Groves, Central
2. Konner Harrison, Central
3. Cooper Moore, Central
4. Casey Fain, Dawson
5. Braxton Alexander, Webster
Boys 4x800m Relay
1. Webster
2. Dawson (L. Osborne, E. Osborne, Y. McCune, S. Stallins)
Boys 110m Hurdles
1. Reese Belt, Central
2. Mason McConnell, Central
3. Malakai Orcutt, Webster
4. Zachary Farris, Webster
Boys 100m Dash
1. Jarvis Scott-Starks, Webster
2. DeShawn Murphy, Webster
3. Bryden Mann, Dawson
4. Noah Duncan, Webster
5. Will Horne, Central
Boys 4x200m Relay
1. Webster
2. Central (R. Belt, D. Harper, L. Rodgers, H. Lloyd)
Boys 1600m Run
1. Layden Wagoner, Webster
2. Trevor Baker, Webster
3. Preston Glassco, Webster
4. Lucas Osborne, Dawson
5. Isaac Williams, Central
Boys 400m Dash
1. Deagan Harper, Central
2. Garrett West, Webster
3. Bryden Mann, Dawson
4. Aidan Whitsell, Webster
5. Reis Spencer, Webster
Boys 4x100m Relay
1. Webster
2. Central (T. Dorsey, W. Horne, L. Rodgers, H. Lloyd)
3. Central (H. Demoss, M. McConnell, J. Kimbrew, C. Tucker)
Boys 800m Run
1. Deagan Harper, Central
2. Layden Wagoner, Webster
3. Trevor Baker, Webster
4. Isaac Williams, Central
5. Yosiya McCune, Dawson
Boys 200m Dash
1. Bryden Mann, Dawson
2. Marcus Austin, Webster
3. Malakai Orcutt- Webster
4. Luke Garrard, Webster
5. Sean Stallins, Dawson
Boys 3200m Run
1. Aidan Whitsell, Webster
2. Lucas Osborne, Dawson
3. Preston Glassco, Webster
4. Garrett West, Webster
5. Ethan Osborne, Dawson
