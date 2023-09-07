WINT.jpg

Tanner Wint (2) is seen here making a dig during Tuesday night’s game against UHA.

 Photo submitted

Madisonville-North Hopkins High School girls volleyball lost all three sets against UHA Tuesday evening, 25-12,25-20, and 25-16.

“I feel like we competed with UHA, but still have growing to do,” Head Coach Sarah Sutton said. “We play tonight against Christian County and look forward to playing at home.”