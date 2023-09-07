Madisonville-North Hopkins High School girls volleyball lost all three sets against UHA Tuesday evening, 25-12,25-20, and 25-16.
“I feel like we competed with UHA, but still have growing to do,” Head Coach Sarah Sutton said. “We play tonight against Christian County and look forward to playing at home.”
Tuesday night top performers were Keira Williams with three aces, one block, ten assists and two digs. Tanner Wint had three aces, three kills and six digs. Abbey Harberson had three kills, one block, one block assist and two digs.
North will host Christian County tonight, JV at 5:30p.m., varsity to follow.
