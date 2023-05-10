On Saturday the Madisonville-North Hopkins track team competed in the Area 1 Track and Field Championship in McCracken County, with senior Joy Alexander winning the girls’ 1600 Meter Run and Drew Burden grabbing the top spot in the boys’ 3200 Meter Run.
13.84 Bryanne Johnson 15th
1:14.46 SB Nyssa Stone 20th
1:19.98 SB Pashence Browder 23rd
2:52.34 SB Coley Mitchell 11th
5:37.85 Joy Alexander 1st
6:02.39 Katie Gillette 6th
12:11.92 Madisyn Johnson 3rd
12:42.67 Joy Alexander 5th
1:13.04 Kristina Western 19th
53.62 SB Relay Team 6th Finals
5:22.45 Relay Team 11th Finals
11:51.04 SB Relay Team 9th Finals
4-0 SB Kristina Western 15th
13-7.75 Shacarri Norman 17th
23-10.25 Keeley Peyton 22nd
22.01 SB Tremaine Lovan 2nd
23.27 SB Manny Burrus 10th
53.72 Christian Hughes 11th
58.89 SB Kevvon Williams 24th
2:10.39 Maddox Knight 7th
2:11.65 SB Dakota Evans 10th
4:39.20 SB Maddox Knight 5th
10:20.29 Lucas Offutt 6th
3:46.48 SB Relay Team 9th
9:37.10 SB Relay Team 13th
17-11.75 Isaac Massamore 11th
17-8.75 Treonte Carney 14th
37-4.75 Treonte Carney 12th
36-9.25 Anias Mitchell 14th
36-4.5 Skylar Minton 18th
